• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Harpersfield Road in Harpersfield Township at 11:12 a.m. on March 13.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 1:40 p.m. on March 13.
• Damage to property was reported on West Jefferson Street in Jefferson at 11:15 a.m. on March 14.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 6600 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 10:28 a.m. on March 16.
• Suspiocus activity was reported in the 2100 block of Mill Road in Cherry Valley Township at 8:04 p.m. on March 16.
• An assault was reported in the 6620 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 3:07 p.m. on March 17.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Metfalf Drive and North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:13 p.m. on March 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 2:21 p.m. on March 18.
• A burglary was reported in the 6700 block of Lindsley Avenue in Williamsfield Township at 2:46 p.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:39 p.m. on March 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1600 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 3:53 p.m. on March 20.
• An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Shepard Road in Saybrook Township at 8:54 p.m. on March 20.
