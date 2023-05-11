• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:29 p.m. on May 4.
• An overdose was reported in the 3000 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 9:49 p.m. on May 4.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 5800 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 9:17 a.m. on May 5.
• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Wilson Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 4:34 p.m. on May 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5700 block of Graham Road in Pierpont Township at 9:55 p.m. on May 5.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Hague Road in Orwell Township at 10:56 p.m. on May 5.
• An assault was reported in the 3300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 11:16 p.m. on May 5.
• A missing person was reported in the 7400 block of Center Road South in Saybrook Township at 2:32 p.m. on May 6.
• A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Market Place Road in Ashtabula Township at 3:38 p.m. on May 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5000 block of Woodman Avenue in Saybrook Township at 6:37 p.m. on May 6.
• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of South Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:08 p.m. on May 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2900 block of Avondale Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 4:55 a.m. on May 8.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 1900 block of East 39th Street in Ashtabula Township at 6:35 p.m. on May 8.
