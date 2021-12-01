• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of South Denmark Road in Denmark Township at 6:53 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of South Ridge Road West in Ashtabula Township at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at West 47th Street and Hope Avenue in Ashtabula at 11:44 p.m. on Nov. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Carson Road in Plymouth Township at 3:43 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Route 307 in Andover Township at 3:19 a.m. on Nov. 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4500 block of Route 7 in Andover Township at 3:19 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:44 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• An overdose was reported in the 6400 block of Woodland Drive in Andover Township at 9:47 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Bushnell Road in Monroe Township at 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Clay Road in Denmark Township at 12:19 a.m. on Nov. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 5:14 a.m. on Nov. 27.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 27.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4200 block of Route 307 in Harpersfield Township at 3:46 p.m. on Nov. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4700 block of Old Plank Road in Windsor Township at 9:28 a.m. on Nov. 29.
