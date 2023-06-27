• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Rice Road in Morgan Township at 3:57 p.m. on May 27.
• A burglary was reported in the 2700 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 11:34 a.m. on June 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of Sidley Court in Austinburg Township at 11:37 a.m. on June 1.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Fillingham Road in Rome Township at 5:05 p.m. on June 1.
• A person with a gun was reported in the 1700 block of East 26th Street in Ashtabula Township at 10:32 p.m. on June 12.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:40 p.m. on June 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Wade Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 5:36 p.m. on June 6.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:35 p.m. on June 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 1:14 p.m. on June 9.
• Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Beckwith Road in Monroe Township at 4:14 p.m. on June 9.
• Theft was reported in the 7100 block of Route 46 in Colebrook Township at 5:32 p.m. on June 9.
• Stolen property was recovered in the 5500 block of Hall Road in Richmond Township at 6:30 p.m. on June 9.
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Monroe Township at 9:49 a.m. on June 10.
• An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Myers Road in Geneva Township at 11:41 a.m. on June 10.
• A traffic pursuit took place on North Ridge Road East and Route 11 South in Ashtabula Township at 11:46 p.m. on June 10.
• A missing person was reported in the 5500 block of Furnace Road in Monroe Township at 9:34 a.m. on June 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 8800 block of Route 193 in Wayne Township at 7:38 p.m. on June 11.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4800 block of Middle Road in Monroe Township at 7:48 p.m. on June 12.
