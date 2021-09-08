• Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township at 10:27 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Route 322 in Windsor Township at 7:56 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Old Farm Street in Plymouth Township at 12:51 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:29 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• An overdose was reported in the 4000 block of Maple Road in Sheffield Township at 11:17 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A fight was reported in the 7900 block of Route 7 in Williamsfield Township at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:44 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A burglary was reported in the 3500 block of Adam Road in Monroe Township at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• An assault was reported in the 3900 block of Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A sex offense was reported in the 7300 block of Scenic Drive in Ashtabula Township at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1700 block of South Ridge Road West in Ashtabula Township at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• An overdose was reported in the 2800 block of Route 45 in Morgan Township at 5:26 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township at 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 6.
