• An accident was reported in the 6800 block of Lake Road in Saybrook Township at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation in the 3100 block of Lowton Street in Rock Creek at 12:49 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of Spire Circle in Harpersfield Township at 10:17 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Route 534 in Trumbull Township at 11:13 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• An overdose was reported in the 3300 block of Court Street in Ashtabula Township at 4:56 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3300 block of Wade Avenue in Saybrook Township at 4:05 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:38 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Carson Road in Plymouth Township at 9:09 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6800 block of Lake Road West in Geneva Township at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 6200 block of Old Woods Road in Ashtabula Township at 2:01 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 1:13 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.