SHERIFF
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Camplands Boulevard in Andover Township at 2:35 p.m. on June 18.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 9300 block of Center Road in Saybrook Township at 4:08 p.m. on June 18.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:43 p.m. on June 18.
• Burglary was reported in the 7000 block of Route 534 in Windsor Township at 12:57 p.m. on June 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Frolic Street in Kingsville Township at 2:23 p.m. on June 19.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3400 block of South Main Street in Rock Creek at 2:25 p.m. on June 19.
• An overdose was reported in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road Road in Ashtabula Township at 4 p.m. on June 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:03 p.m. on June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Court Street at 3:05 a.m. on June 20.
• Lost property was reported in the 4900 block of Route 322 in Windsor Township at 9:33 a.m. on June 20.
• An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Court Street at 11:42 a.m. on June 20.
• Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 1:29 p.m. on June 20.
• A boat emergency was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Ashtabula Township at 7:45 p.m. on June 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4600 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 8:58 p.m. on June 21.
• Explosions were reported in the 6900 block of Summers Road in Hartsgrove Township at 12:29 a.m. on June 22.
