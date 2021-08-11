• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 43rd Street in Ashtabula at 1:18 a.m. on July 31.
• Child abuse was reported in the 7400 block of Noble Road in Windsor Township at 9:57 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Mill Creek Road in Jefferson Township at 8:03 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Abuse was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• A sex offense was reported in the 3200 block of State Road at 9:11 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6100 block of Runkle Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 4:29 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 2900 block of High Street in Rock Creek at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• An overdose was reported in the 7900 block of Highley Road in Orwell Township at 3:11 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• A missing person was reported in the 1400 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Richmond Township at 3:54 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Brownville Road in New Lyme Township at 5:09 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Burglary was reported in the 6300 block of Leon Road in Richmond Township at 7:23 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:29 pm. on Aug. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3800 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 8:37 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• A fight was reported in the 2200 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Route 46 South in Jefferson Township at 2:06 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:36 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 5200 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:36 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Foreman Road in Morgan Township at 11:31 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5900 block of Route 193 in Cherry Valley Township at 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An overdose was reported in the 3000 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Foreman Road in Morgan Township at 7:47 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 6800 block of North Ridge Road Wast in Geneva Township at 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 7100 block of Scenic Drive in Ashtabula Township at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• Vandalism was reported in the 6100 block of Fenkell Road in Andover Township at 1:46 p.m. on Aug. 9.
