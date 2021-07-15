SHERIFF
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:48 p.m. on July 8.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:08 p.m. on July 8.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:34 p.m. on July 8.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 7:23 p.m. on July 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:24 a.m. on July 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1500 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 3:59 p.m. on July 9.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:29 p.m. on July 9.
• Abuse was reported in the 7100 block of Jefferson Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:31 a.m. on July 10.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Main Road in Conneaut at 8:29 p.m. on July 11.
• Theft was reported in the 3600 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:53 a.m. on July 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2900 block of College Street in Austinburg Township at 3:04 p.m. on July 12.
• Damage to property was reported in the 4400 block of Ireland Lroad in Hartsgrove Township at 3:24 p.m. on July 13.
