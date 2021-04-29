SHERIFF
• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Westminster Avenue in Saybrook Township at 2:08 p.m. April 13.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:51 p.m. April 13.
• Vandalism was reported in the 3300 block of South Main Street in Rock Creek at 7:55 a.m. April 14.
• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 2:20 p.m. April 14.
• An overdose was reported in the 5800 block of Dunbar Avenue in Saybrook Township at 2:35 p.m. April 15.
• Theft was reported on Grove Drive in Ashtabula Township at 7:30 p.m. April 15.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 7900 block of Highley Road in Orwell Township at 6:45 p.m. April 15.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3600 block of Lampson Road in Austinburg Township at 9:49 a.m. April 15.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:23 p.m. April 16.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:45 p.m. April 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 7600 block of Wiswell Road in Windsor Township at 6:23 a.m. April 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5200 block of Owen Hill Road in Andover Township at 1:18 p.m. April 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 7:05 p.m. April 17.
• Deputies responded to a medical call in the 3100 block of Lake Road in Ashtabula Township at 8:41 p.m. April 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2400 block of Hayford Road in Morgan Township at 10:24 p.m. April 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6100 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 10:42 p.m. April 17.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4200 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 11:41 a.m. April 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:22 p.m. April 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5800 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 4:46 p.m. April 18.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Eastwood and Centennial streets in Geneva at 6:19 p.m. April 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 9:29 p.m. April 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 2500 block of Tower Road in Dorset Township at 9:18 a.m. April 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 9:26 a.m. April 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 3300 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 10:04 a.m. April 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 3600 block of Fox Run Drive in Saybrook Township at 10:51 a.m. April 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 6200 block of Route 6 in Pierpont Township at 4:13 p.m. April 19.
CONNEAUT
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:51 a.m. April 20
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:11 a.m. April 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:57 a.m. April 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Love’s Drive at 1:35 p.m. April 20.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 1:37 p.m. April 20.
• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 1:57 p.m. April 20.
• Assault was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 3:42 p.m. April 20.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 3:53 p.m. April 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Welton Road at 6:13 p.m. April 20.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 7:32 p.m. April 20.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:35 p.m. April 20.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 5:40 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:12 p.m. on April 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:17 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:44 p.m. on April 21.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:59 p.m. on April 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Road at 8 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Clay Street at 10:01 p.m. on April 21.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 3:45 a.m. April 22.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported on Lake Erie Street at 8:16 a.m. April 22.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 9:13 a.m. April 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:28 a.m. April 22.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 10:40 a.m. April 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Adams Street at 3:58 p.m. April 22.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:32 p.m. April 22.
• Vandalism was reported on Parrish Road at 6:26 p.m. April 22.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:16 p.m. April 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 12:41 a.m. on April 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 9:19 a.m. on April 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 10:42 a.m. on April 26.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:55 p.m. on April 26.
• A junk vehicle complaint was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:37 p.m. on April 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:53 p.m. on April 26.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 2:58 p.m. on April 26.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 4:50 p.m. on April 26.
• Loud music was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 7:05 p.m. on April 26.
ASHTABULA
• A man was arrested on 15 warrants in the 3000 block of State Road at 3:26 a.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 3:26 a.m. on April 21.
• A woman was cited for no operator’s license in the 1700 block of West 19th Street at 8:44 a.m. on April 21.
• Junk vehicles were removed from the 800 block of West 48th Street at 9:19 a.m. on April 21.
• A theft from vehicles was reported in the 3600 block of Lake Avenue at 1:51 p.m. on April 21.
• A dog fight was reported in the 2500 block of Burlingham Drive at 2:01 p.m. on April 21.
• A strange acting raccoon was reported in the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at 2:04 p.m. on April 21.
• A groundhog was reported in the 1600 block of West 6th Street at 2:18 p.m. on April 21.
• A subject was arrested in the 4300 block of North Ridge Road East at 2:53 a.m. April 22.
• Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of East 15th Street at 8:04 a.m. April 22.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2000 block of West 10th Street at 9:37 a.m. April 22.
• A zoning complaint was received from the 1600 block of West 8th Street at 11:53 a.m. April 22.
• A prisoner was driven to the Ashtabula County Medical Center at 3:09 p.m. April 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Station Avenue at 2:07 a.m. April 23.
• A trespassing vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 2:04 a.m. April 26.
• A man was arrested on several warrants at West 58th Street and Madison Avenue at 3:22 a.m. April 26.
• A man was cited for driving under suspension on West Avenue at 3:40 a.m. April 26. The vehicle was impounded.
• A West 9th Street resident was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center for a mental health evaluation at 3:49 a.m. April 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was stopped in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 4:03 a.m. April 26. Narcotics were recovered.
• An investigation resulted in seizure of heroin and two warrant arrests in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 9:53 a.m. April 26.
• A parking violation was reported in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at 1:26 p.m. April 26.
• A subject was arrested for failure to comply and resisting arrest in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 6:30 p.m. April 26.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 12:07 a.m. April 27.
• A burglary was reported in the 2100 block of West 9th Street at 3:40 a.m. April 27.
NORTH KINGSVILLE
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7100 block of Brynmawr Avenue at 11 a.m. on April 19.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 2:21 p.m. on April 19.
• A hold up alarm was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 3:13 p.m. on April 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 7800 block of Ridgeview Drive at 6:47 p.m. on April 20.
• An accident was reported on Leisure Lane at 6:31 p.m. on April 23.
• An ATV complaint was reported at East Center Street and Poore Road at 7:51 p.m. on April 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Maple Avenue and South Main Street at 4:58 a.m. on April 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 6:20 p.m. on April 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 8:51 p.m. on April 24.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 3:31 p.m. on April 25
