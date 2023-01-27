• An accident with property damage was reported in the 5300 block of Route 45 in Rome Township at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A property damage accident was reported at Route 46 and Jefferson Road in Plymouth Township was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 5000 block of Boughner Road in Trumbull Township at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1900 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 8:28 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5100 block of South Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:42 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2200 block of Linton Road in Cherry Valley Township at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Route 20 in Ashtabula Township at 1:01 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A burglary was reported in the 5900 block of Bushnell Road in Monroe Township at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23.
