• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Burglary was reported in the 3500 block of Edgewater Drive in Saybrook Township at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 193 and Kyle Road in Dorset at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Traxler Road in Denmark Township at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of North Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Austinburg Township at 10 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 4700 block of New London Road in Geneva Township at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3900 block of Lampson Road in Austinburg Township at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Beech Street in Jefferson Township at 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1800 block of Route 534 in Harpersfield Township at 11:02 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 4500 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in New Lyme Township at 8:21 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3700 block of Netcher Road in Denmark Township at 11:28 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3200 block of North Main Street in Rock Creek at 12:18 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Route 534 South in Harpersfield Township at 4:07 a.m on Aug. 22.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Traxler Road in Denmark Township at 9:22 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A sex offense was reported in the 1700 block of Route 534 in Harspersfield Township at 1:14 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4700 block of Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Hartsgrove Township at 2:19 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Route 45 in Morgan Township at 8:08 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Route 322 East in Colebrook Township at 9 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3300 block of Riverdale Road in Morgan Township at 10:27 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Lampson Road in Austinburg Township at 2:57 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3700 block of New Hudson Road in Orwell Township at 9:16 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• Trash dumping was reported in the 2100 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 1:36 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 4:03 p.m. on Aug. 23.
