• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4900 block of Route 322 in Windsor Township at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 5200 block of Route 534 in Hartsgrove Township at 5:31 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Route 534 in Windsor Township at midnight on Oct. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 5800 block of Lake Road West in Saybrook Township at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28
• A disturbance was reported in the 6300 block of Jefferson Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at East 41st Street and Rodgers Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:34 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A missing person was reported in the 4400 block of South Ridge Road West at 7:11 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6100 block of Woodman Avenue in Ashtabula at 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 4200 block of South Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• An overdose was reported in the 8600 block of Fortney Road in Windsor Township at 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:41 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3900 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:56 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• Burglary was reported in the 700 block of North Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Austinburg Township at 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Route 322 in Williamsfield Township at 3:12 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Vandalism was reported in the 5200 block of Center Road North in Saybrook Township at 9:52 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• A sex offense was reported in the 4500 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 9:03 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• Burglary was reported in the 3400 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 2:49 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Burglary was reported in the 3000 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 5:33 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Threats were reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A sex offense was reported in the 700 block of Route 322 in Colebrook Township at 8:33 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 7700 block of Wiswell Road in Windsor Township at 9:04 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of West 58th Street in Ashtabula Township at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6200 block of Fenkell Road in Andover Township at 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 2.
