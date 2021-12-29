• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:47 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• An animal bite was reported in the 5200 block of White Road in Trumbull Township 4:29 p.m. on Dec. 21.
• Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Ketcham Road in Rome Township at 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of Highland Avenue in Saybrook Township at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1500 block of Tische Road in Lenox Township at 11:44 a.m. on Dec. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 5600 block of South Ridge Road in Harpersfield Township at 2:36 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Adams Road in Monroe Township at 2:59 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Hall Road in Richmond Township at 3:37 p.m. on Dec. 23
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:21 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:23 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A custody issue was reported in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 4:51 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Orchard Grove Drive in Austinburg Township at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 4700 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 1:46 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 2411 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:21 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• Shots fired was reported in the 1000 block of Garrison Road in Plymouth Township at 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A fight was reported in the 1900 block of East 39th Street in Ashtabula Township at 10:08 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2000 block of East prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 4:12 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A sex offense was reported in the 4300 block of Creek Road in Kingsville Township at 7:54 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of State Road in Trumbull Township at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Mill Creek Road in Jefferson Township at 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 1700 block of March Road in Jefferson Township at 7:02 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• A sex offense was reported in the 2600 block of Jefferson Road in Rock Creek at 2:42 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Tillotson Road in Ashtabula Township at 2:27 a.m. on Dec. 28.
