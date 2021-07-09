SHERIFF
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4500 block of Myers Road in Geneva Township at 12:18 a.m. on June 24.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 11 in Colebrook Township at 10:03 a.m. on June 27.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 46 and Footville-Richmond Road in Lenox Township at 5:29 p.m. on June 28.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 2800 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 7:15 p.m. on June 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9:32 p.m. on June 28.
• An overdose was reported in the 7700 block of Noble Road in Windsor Township at 5:35 p.m. on June 29.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:14 p.m. on June 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Ohio Avenue in Saybrook Township at 11:02 a.m. on June 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Forman and Knowlton roads in Morgan Township at 4:22 p.m. on July 1.
• Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street in Rock Creek at 12:01 a.m. on July 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 6000 block of Runkle Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 9:43 a.m. on July 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5000 block of Webb Drive in Andover Township at 9:44 a.m. on July 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Route 534 in Harpersfield Township at 12:15 p.m. on July 2.
• Burglary was reported in the 4500 block of South Monroe Center Road in Monroe Township at 2:39 p.m. on July 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Tompkins Road in New Lyme Township at 3:50 p.m. on July 2.
• Fraud was reported in the 6500 block of Dowsey Road in Trumbull Township at 4:29 p.m. on July 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 7600 block of Center Road South in Saybrook Township at 4:30 p.m. on July 2.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 5500 block of Tidd Road in Williamsfield Township at 6:41 p.m. on July 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2800 block of Hague Road in Orwell Township at 7:53 p.m. on July 2.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at West Maple Avenue and Padanarum Road in Geneva Township at 1:36 a.m. on July 3.
• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of East 29th Street in Ashtabula Township at 9:41 a.m. on July 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6100 block of Route 6 in Pierpont Township 9:58 a.m. on July 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 1700 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 6:19 p.m. on July 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5400 block of Route 307 in Harpersfield Township at 6:40 p.m. on July 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7100 block of Calhoun Road in Monroe Township at 8:23 p.m. on July 3
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6700 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 4:48 a.m. on July 4.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township in Ashtabula Township at 6:29 a.m. on July 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3400 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 9:05 a.m. on July 4.
• An overdose was reported in the 5800 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 8:29 a.m. on July 4.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 2900 block of Plymouth Ridge Road in Sheffield Township at 10:27 a.m. on July 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4100 block of Route 307 in Austinburg Township at 12:36 p.m. on July 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5900 block of Root Road in Monroe Township at 2:41 p.m. on July 4.
• A crash was reported in the 4600 block of Monroe Center Road in Monroe Township at 8:05 p.m. on July 4.
• A sex offense was reported in the 3400 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 9 a.m. on July 5.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:49 p.m. on July 5.
• Threats were reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Saybrook Township at 9:42 p.m. on July 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6500 block of Fee Road in Colebrook Township at 9:57 a.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1400 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 1:01 p.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 1:57 p.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 5:59 a.m. on July 7.
