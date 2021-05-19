SHERIFF
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Route 6 in Andover Township at 2:08 a.m. on April 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:18 p.m. on April 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Clay Street and Brown Road in Austinburg Township at 4:22 a.m. on April 30.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Woodman and Maryland avenues in Ashtabula at 9:05 p.m. on April 30.
• Fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 9:33 a.m. on May 4.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Saybrook Township at 12:13 a.m. on May 5.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at State Road and East 39th Street in Ashtabula Township at 12:11 a.m. on May 7.
• Theft was reported in the 6700 block of Lake Road West in Geneva Township at 3:12 p.m. on May 7.
• Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Austinburg Road in Saybrook Township at 4:23 p.m. on May 7.
• Found property was reported in the 7800 block of Route 7 in Williamsfield Township at 5:43 p.m. on May 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported near mile marker 97 on Route 11 in Ashtabula Township at 6:53 p.m. on May 7.
• A robbery was reported in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:13 p.m. on May 7.
• An assault was reported in the 5900 block of Schrambling Road in Pierpont Township at 12:51 p.m. on May 8.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:55 p.m. on May 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township in Ashtabula Township at 7:48 p.m. on May 8.
• Trash dumping was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 8:33 p.m. on May 8.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:04 p.m. on May 9.
• An overdose was reported in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4 a.m. on May 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5100 block of Lakeview Drive in Andover Township at 9:25 a.m. on May 10.
A TPO violation was reported on West Jackson Street in Jefferson at 11:11 a.m. on May 10.
• Threats were reported in the 7900 block of Depot Road in Saybrook Township at 12:10 p.m. on May 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7800 block of Route 7 in Williamsfield Township at 7:09 p.m. on May 10.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at West 58th Street and Main Avenue in Ashtabula at 2:18 a.m. on May 11.
