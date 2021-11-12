SHERIFF
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:24 p.m. on Oct. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:31 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A traffic accident was reported on GH Drive in Austinburg Township at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Dorset Township at 5:31 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:32 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4500 block of Route 7 in Andover Township at 6:23 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Dillon Drive in Ashtabula Township at 3:48 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Saybrook Township at 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of County Line Road in Geneva Township at 8:14 a.m. on Nov. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:23 p.m. on Nov. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Route 307 West in Jefferson Township at 3:23 p.m. on Nov. 5.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle near mile marker 93 on Route 11 in Plymouth Township at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 5.
• An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of East 40th Street in Ashtabula Township at 8:57 a.m. on Nov. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:01 p.m. on Nov. 6.
• An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Market Place Road in Ashtabula Township at 3:22 p.m. on Nov. 6.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Stanhope-Kellogsville Road in Pierpont Township at 3:49 p.m. on Nov. 6.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 1700 block of East 28th Street in Ashtabula Township at 10:12 p.m. on Nov. 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Dadeyville Road in Austinburg Township at 8:04 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 7800 block of Mill Street in Williamsfield Township at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 1:59 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at East Jefferson and North Cucumber streets in Jefferson at 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:37 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4500 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in New Lyme Township at 7:27 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• A sex offense was reported in the 7900 block of Route 46 in Colebrook Township at 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A missing person was reported in the 1200 block of Creek Road in Pierpont Township at 1:59 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at North Ridge Road West and Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 2:39 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3900 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 1:51 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• A sex offense was reported int he 5200 block of Hyde Road in Hartsgrove Township at 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4300 block of Route 307 in Harpersfield Township at 2:16 a.m. on Nov. 10.
