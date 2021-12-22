• A threat was reported in the 1500 block of Route 167 in Jefferson Township at 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3600 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:07 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 4:05 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2900 block of North Ridge Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:47 a.m. on Dec. 18.
• A missing person was reported in the 2500 block of Tische Road in Morgan Township at 9:01 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A threat was reported in the 6600 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 8600 block of Center Road South in Saybrook Township at 2:39 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3900 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 6:06 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A mental subject was reported in the 300 block of North Spruce Street in Jefferson Township at 1:03 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1800 block of Austinburg Road in Saybrook Township at 8:56 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A missing person was reported in the 1600 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 20.
