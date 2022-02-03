• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:59 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A sex offense was reported in the 2500 block of Moore Road in Orwell Township at 4:52 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• A dog bite was reported in the 6400 block of Hyde Road in Hartsgrove Township at 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 3:31 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 4000 block of Wintergreen Drive in Saybrook Township at 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 6:33 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• Inducing panic was reported in the 4900 block of South Ridge Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:37 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• An overdose was reported in the 100 block of Maruba Avenue in Ashtabula Township 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7800 block of Route 534 in Windsor Township at 4:32 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:09 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2700 block of East Water Street in Rock Creek at 11:05 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Clay Street in Austinburg Township at 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• Damage to property was reported in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East at 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2000 block of East 31st Street in Ashtabula Township at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of State Road in Trumbull Township at 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Route 45 in Rome Township at 11:29 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Child abuse was reported in the 6200 block of McNutt Avenue in Saybrook Township at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.