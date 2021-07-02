• Threats were reported in the 3900 block of Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township at 1:46 p.m. on June 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Dickenson Road in Ashtabula Township at 4:45 p.m. on June 21.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:53 p.m. on June 21.
• Theft was reported in the 2800 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9:15 a.m. on June 25.
• A burglary was reported in the 1500 block of East 24th Street in Ashtabula Township at 2:18 p.m. on June 25.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 2100 block of West Center Street in Ashtabula at 3:24 p.m. on June 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:23 p.m. on June 25.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at East 52nd Street and State Road in Ashtabula Township at 8 p.m. on June 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3800 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 11:21 p.m. on June 25.
• An overdose was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula at 8:11 a.m. on June 26.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5200 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:59 p.m. on June 26.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Route 307 in Austinburg Township at 1:34 a.m. on June 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5300 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in New Lyme Township at 2:02 a.m. on June 27.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 6800 block of Lake Road in Geneva Township at 7:10 a.m. on June 27.
• Theft was reported in the 5900 block of Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Hartsgrove Township at 2:32 p.m. on June 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4400 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 10:07 p.m. on June 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6900 block of Bushnell Road in Monroe Township at 1:01 p.m. on June 28.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Sheffield Monroe Road in Sheffield Township at 5:02 p.m. on June 28.
