• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 900 block of Garrett Road North in Jefferson Township at 4:41 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of South Ridge Road East in Kingsville Township at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Route 167 in Denmark Township at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 22.
• A threat was reported in the 3400 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• An animal bite was reported in the 2400 block of Route 307 in Austinburg Township at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5800 block of Elm Street in Andover Township at 12:44 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 8000 block of South Simons Road in Williamsfield Township at 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2400 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1900 block of Van Pelt Road in Harpersfield Township at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5700 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7800 block of Depot Road in Saybrook Township at 11:34 p.m. on Feb. 27.
