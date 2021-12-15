• A suspicious person was reported in the 2200 block of Route 45 North In Austinburg Township at 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:57 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:19 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1900 block of Pelton Road in Austinburg Township at 9:16 a.m. on Dec. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Route 45 in Rome Township at 11:49 a.m. on Dec. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 12:39 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Sidley Court in Austinburg Township at 1:22 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:51 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 3600 block of Plymouth Road in Plymouth Township at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 7:08 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of Ashtabula Township at 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A traffic accident was reported in the 1900 block of Sexton Road in Austinburg Township at 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5500 block of West Maple Avenue in Geneva Township at 1:01 a.m. on Dec. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Austinburg Road in Saybrook Township at 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 12.
• Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East 44th Street in Ashtabula Township at 6:24 a.m. on Dec. 13.
