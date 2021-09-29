• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue in Ashtabula at 2:36 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4600 block Anderson Road in Pierpont Township at 10:03 a.m. on Sept. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:56 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4500 block of Route 7 in Andover Township at 5:12 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 5200 block of Spire Circle in Harpersfield Township at 8:17 p.m. on Sept. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 12:09 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road in Ashtabula Township at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township at 1:59 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6100 block of Weaver Road in Monroe Township at 2:47 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:14 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of West Riverview Drive in Austinburg Township at 10:19 p.m. on Sept. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 5800 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 7:46 a.m. on Sept. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 5800 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 26.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 11:56 p.m. on Sept. 26.
