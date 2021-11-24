• A crash was reported in the 2300 block of Route 46 in Jefferson Township at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A fight was reported in the 1700 block of Panona Drive in Geneva Township at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Penny Lane in Lenox Township at 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 15.
• Vandalism was reported at Austinburg and Sanborn roads in Saybrook Township at 8:33 a.m. on Nov. 16.
• An assault was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4:09 p.m. on Nov. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6000 block of Lake Road West in Saybrook Township at 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 18
• Fraud was reported in the 5400 block of West Maple Avenue in Geneva Township at 10:41 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 5900 block of Cemetery Road in Kingsville Township at 12:37 p.m. on Nov. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3000 block of Logan Lane in Rock Creek at 11:33 a.m. on Nov. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 6100 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 10:29 a.m. on Nov. 20.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Eureka Road in Ashtabula Township at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:59 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of East 27th Street in Ashtabula Township at 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Peterson Road in Denmark Township at 6:24 p.m. on Nov. 20.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3400 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 12:07 p.m. on Nov. 21.
