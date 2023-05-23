• An open burn complaint was reported in the 2600 block of Clay Street in Austinburg Township at 12:55 p.m. on May 10.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 3300 block of Dickenson Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:35 p.m. on May 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2400 block of Blake Road in Ashtabula Township at 2:13 p.m. on May 16.
• Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Edgewood Drive in Ashtabula Township at 10:26 a.m. on May 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1600 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 4:58 p.m. on May 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4400 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 11:09 p.m. on May 19.
• Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Homewood Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 2:04 p.m. on May 20.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:41 p.m. on May 20.
• An assault was reported in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:09 p.m. on May 20.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Boughner Road and Route 534 in Trumbull Township at 8:04 a.m. on May 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3000 block of Latimer Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 10:38 a.m. on May 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6700 block of North Ridge Road West in Geneva Township at 7:16 p.m. on May 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:20 a.m. on May 22.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 5100 block of Route 193 in Cherry Valley Township at 11:07 p.m. on May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.