SHERIFF
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4400 block of Brydle Road in Monroe Township at 11:07 a.m. on May 25.
• An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Harman Hill Road in Ashtabula Township at 1:37 p.m. on May 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:11 p.m. on May 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:54 p.m. on May 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1700 block of South Ridge Road West in Ashtabula Township at 10:26 a.m. on May 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3300 block of Shomo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 1:03 p.m. on May 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Carson Road East in Plymouth Township at 11:07 p.m. on May 30.
• An overdose was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 2:49 a.m. on May 31.
• Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Cook Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:19 a.m. on May 31.
