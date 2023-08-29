• A suspicious person was reported in the 2800 block of Route 45 in Morgan Township at 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Damage to property was reported in the 5400 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in New Lyme township at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 12:22 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 3800 block of Route 46 in Lenox Township at 3:56 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East at 4:23 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Foreman Road at 10:01 p.m. on AUg. 25.
• Found property was reported in the 4500 block of Clay Street in Harpersfield Township at 9:39 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4600 block of North Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 10:06 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A sex offense was reported at Hyde and Laskey roads in Hartsgrove Township at 4:01 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3200 block of Clay Street in Austinburg Township at 5 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street in Jefferson Township at 9:34 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of South Ridge Road West in Saybrook Township at 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 7:47 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road in Ashtabula Township at 8:17 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of Route 534 in Hartsgrove Township at 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3400 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 28.
