• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Windjammer Drive in Andover Township at 12:48 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 5700 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 10:46 a.m. on Sept. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Indian Trails Park in Plymouth Township at 2;03 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1900 block of Old Farm Street in Plymouth Township at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road in Ashtabula Township at 1:08 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:53 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3800 block of Mann Road in Plymouth Township at 4:19 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9:24 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5400 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in New Lyme Township at 12:08 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• An overdose was reported on Lakehurst Drive West in Saybrook Township at 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A sex offense was reported in the 1800 block of Plymouth-Gageville Road in Plymouth Township at 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A disturbance was reported at Route 11 and East 6th Street in Ashtabula at 4:54 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• An assault was reported in the 5200 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Gerald Road in Saybrook Township at 10:14 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of Route 193 in Sheffield Township at 9:41 a.m. on Sept. 20.
• Burglary was reported in the 5800 block of Woodman Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 11:41 a.m. on Sept. 20.
• Child abuse was reported in the 4100 block of State Road in Plymouth Township at 12:33 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 1:48 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A dog bite was reported in the 700 block of Creek Road in Pierpont Township at 8:29 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A sex offense was reported in the 6200 block of North London Road in Saybrook Township at 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A temporary protection order violation was reported in the 900 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Lenox Township at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 11:36 p.m. on Sept. 22.
