SHERIFF
• Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Center Road in Saybrook Township at 2:23 p.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 5:46 p.m. on April 22.
• Theft was reported in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 10:28 a.m. on April 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of East 21st Street in Ashtabula Township at 11:42 a.m. on April 23.
• An overdose was reported in the 3900 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 3:24 p.m. on April 23.
• A sex offense was reported in the 2100 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 3:35 p.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Jefferson-Eagleville Road in Austinburg Township at 11:24 p.m. on April 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of Route 193 in Dorset Township at 8:19 p.m. on April 24.
• Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Austinburg Road in Plymouth Township at 9:41 a.m. on April 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4100 block of Sheffield Monroe Road in Sheffield Township at 12:51 p.m. on April 24.
• Theft was reported in the 6000 block of Woodman Road in Ashtabula Township at noon on April 24.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Chub Road and Route 322 in Windsor Township at 11:20 p.m. on April 24.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 85 and Pymatuning Lake Road in Andover Township at 12:07 a.m. on April 25.
• An animal bite was reported in the 3800 block of Plynouth Road in Plymouth Township at 1:09 p.m. on April 25.
