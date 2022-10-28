Star Beacon
JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office has received a $250,000 grant to develop new training programs to better prepare county deputies for difficult situations.
The grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing, and is part of the office’s de-escalation training program, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Around 60 agencies received $11.2 million in grant funding through the program.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office was one of two entities in the state to receive funds from this grant, according to information from the Department of Justice.
According to the press release, the funding will allow the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a state-of-the-art training simulator that will let deputies train with real-life scenarios to create a more sophisticated approach to training.
Simulator exercises will present deputies with split-second decisions they must make, to apply their knowledge in changing, stressful situations, according to the press release.
In the next two years, the Sheriff’s Office will work to strengthen its training program, and give law enforcement officers throughout the county the opportunity to use the simulator for training.
In the press release, Sheriff William Niemi thanked Stacy Millberg and Evan Wolff for their hard work in securing the grant.
“This will move the department in a positive direction, which has always been one of my goals,” he said in the release.
