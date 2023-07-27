Staff report
JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office will once again host a local event as part of the National Night Out event, this year taking place at Giddings Park in Jefferson.
The event will feature a DJ, face painting, games, giveaways and more, and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
National Night Out is an annual event intended to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
The event started in the 1980s in Pennsylvania as a way to show neighborhood camaraderie, according to the event’s website.
This is the 40th annual National Night Out, according to the release from the Sheriff’s office.
