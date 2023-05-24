JEFFERSON — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 106 recently voted unanimously that they have no confidence in Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, according to a press release from the organization.
According to the release, this is the first time in the group’s recorded history they have taken such an action against a public official. The group represents Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
“The purpose of the Lodge has nothing to do with elected officials and/or what political party they belong to,” the release states. “Our lodge has a very strong history of giving back to our community. This alone should show how serious the Deputies of FOP Lodge 106 are regarding the conduct of Prosecutor O’Toole.”
Lodge members believe they have a responsibility to inform the citizens of the county when circumstance affect their safety, and they believe O’Toole’s actions rise to that level, according to the release.
“We believe that all the citizens of Ashtabula County, regardless of what city, village and/or township they reside in are not safe with her in office,” according to the release.
This is the latest in a series of public criticism of O’Toole and her performance as county prosecutor. Last week, members of the Conneaut Police Department’s FOP lodge announced a similar vote, also with unanimous results.
The Ashtabula County Republican Party executive committee unanimously called for O’Toole to resign early this month.
O’Toole has called the public criticism “backroom politics as usual,” and said she is committed to working with local law enforcement.
In a press release responding to the FOP’s vote, O’Toole said she has the utmost respect for law enforcement officers throughout the county.
“As members of the FOP are not lawyers or prosecutors, I do not anticipate that they understand every aspect of our role or the limitations of our office, just as we are not police and do not understand every aspect of their work,” she said in the release.
O’Toole said her office is committed
to working collaboratively with law enforcement to pursue
prosecution to the fullest extent of the law possible.
“I take exception to the assertions set forth in the no confidence resolution, and I remain committed to working with local law enforcement to making Ashtabula County safe again,” she said in the release.
