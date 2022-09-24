STAFF REPORT
JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into funds missing from a legal gambling account at the Elks Lodge, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation started in June after an Elks employee discovered more than $35,000 missing from a legal gambling and gaming account. Detectives found that more than $82,000 was missing from the account, according to the press release.
The case will be forwarded to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for review for potential charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.