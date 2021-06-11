Sheriff's deputies receive awards

JEFFERSON — Two Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office employees have been recognized by the Ohio Tactical Officers Association.
Detective Ted Barger and Deputy Lenny Emch received the Steven Michael Smith Award for Valor on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The award is given to those who distinguish themselves during life-threatening action, according to the statement. Nominations are reviewed by a committee, according to the statement.
The two men were nominated for the award because of their response to a 2019 shooting in Ashtabula Township, according to the release. The two men saved the lives of five people, including three children.
Barger has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1999, and has been a SWAT officer for 20 years. Emch has been in law enforcement for 14 years, and has spent three years with the SWAT unit, according to the release.
