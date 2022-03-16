JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is wrapping up its investigation of misconduct against a member of the Ashtabula Area City Board of Education, according to Sheriff William Niemi.
Christine Seuffert, a retired teacher and school board member, is accused of inappropriate behavior with students more than 30 years ago.
Deputies have spent the past three months interviewing Seuffert’s former students, Niemi said.
He said he should have a written report to submit to prosecutors by March 25.
The investigation began last November when an anonymous letter was sent to the school board by members of the community regarding the allegations.
Deputies are documenting their investigation, but it will be up to Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole to make charging decisions, Niemi said.
School Board President William Niemi has said the board takes seriously its responsibility to students and the citizens of the district.
School Board member Timothy Fleming, as well as several area residents, have called for Seuffert to resign her post.
[Board President] Niemi said the board does not have the authority to suspend Seuffert or make her resign.
Seuffert read a statement at the February board meeting acknowledging that these are serious allegations. She said she disagrees with the way it’s being handled but she’s cooperating with the sheriff.
