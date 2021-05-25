Sheriff: Woman sets husband afire after argument

COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — A woman is facing charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property following an incident late Sunday morning when she poured gasoline on her husband and set him on fire, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
“The victim told deputies he and his wife were arguing about using the phone when she came at him with a bucket of gasoline, threw it it on him and lit him on fire,” Niemi said.
He said the incident occurred in the 6900 block of Parks Road during an argument regarding cell phone use.
He said the man ran across the street to a neighbor’s house where they sprayed him with a hose and tried to help with the burns until medical crews arrived.
“The 36-year-old suspect fled the scene, prior to deputies arriving, and stole a vehicle from a home in the 6500 block of Parks Road,” Niemi said.
He said the vehicle was located a short time later on Route 11 just south of Route 46 in Plymouth Township. Niemi said the suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Ashtabula County Jail.
A landing area for a helicopter was prepared near the former Colebrook school, said Dorset Fire Chief Shane Gregory. He said the Windsor Fire Department provided medical aid to the man until the helicopter arrived.
Niemi said the victim, a 62-year-old man, was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital burn unit where he is in stable condition.
The suspect could have an initial appearance in court on the charges as early as this morning in Eastern County Court. Niemi said there may be more charges filed against the woman.
