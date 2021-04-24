The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam claiming people have missed their jury duty.
In a social media post published on Thursday, the sheriff’s office warned of the scam in which a caller claims to be a detective, tells the recipient they missed jury duty and must pay bond in the form of $800 in Walmart gift cards.
Sheriff William Niemi said the scammers are making their phone numbers appear to be the phone number for the sheriff’s office, and have even claimed to be Niemi himself.
“People need to really pay attention and be alert. We will not call you and demand money, especially have you go get gift cards at Walmart or charge $800 for missing jury duty,” Niemi said. “That does not happen. So people really need to be vigilant.”
Jury duty letters are sent via the court, and if someone does miss jury duty, usually they will receive a letter from the court or be contacted by the jury commission, Niemi said. The sheriff’s office absolutely does not make calls about missing jury duty, he said.
