JEFFERSON — Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to check addresses for sex offenders throughout the county, Sheriff William Niemi said.
Niemi said there are around 300 sex offenders in the county who are required to register their address, Niemi said. So far, deputies have checked in with around 175 of them, he said. Charges have been filed against six people who for failing to register their addresses.
Some sex offenders still had addresses listed as the Ashtabula County Jail, which was incorrect, he said.
The majority of offenders are complying with their registration requirements, Niemi said.
“Nobody wants to go to jail,” Niemi said.
The severity of the charges depend on the initial crimes committed, Niemi said.
“It protects the community,” Niemi said. “It lets these offenders know that we’re keeping an eye on them to make sure they’re staying compliant.”
Checking in on sex offender registration is good, proactive police work, Niemi said.
“It makes sure our community is safe,” he said.
Information of the registration checks has spread wide via word of mouth, Niemi said.
He said his office has started getting multiple calls per day about the program.
“It’s got their attention, and that’s my goal,” Niemi said. “That’s part of keeping my community safe, is holding these people accountable.”
Niemi said he expects the registration check to happen every year, as often as needed. Deputies will follow up with offenders to make sure they are complying with registration requirements, he said.
“If they’re not complying, then we’re going to arrest them or file charges,” Niemi said.
According to information from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, registered sex offenders need to periodically update their address. The time periods required for updating their address vary from once a year to every three months.
Niemi said deputies are checking registrations in their assigned districts when they are able.
“We’re going to confirm everybody’s living address,” Niemi said. “We’re going to make it a routine thing, where we’re going to stay on top of it.”
A list of registered sex offenders in Ashtabula County can be found through the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Website, under the Criminal Division section. The website offers search options for offenders address, name, city, phone number, frequently used internet names or emails. It also includes a list of non-compliant offenders.
