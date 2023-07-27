Staff report
JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi announced the start of his re-election campaign on Wednesday.
Niemi was elected in November 2020, and took office in January 2021.
A press release announcing his re-election campaign highlighted a number of items from Niemi’s first term as Sheriff. Some of those accomplishments include receiving $250,000 for the purchase and installation of a simulator in the office for de-escalation training, in addition to receiving grant funding for traffic safety, Homeland Security initiatives and the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.
The Sheriff’s Office has also implemented compliance checks on sex offenders in the county.
Niemi’s office has also been involved in fostering and improving relationships with the community, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office recently hosted the first 5k Trot with a Cop, a race that raises funds for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division.
“In November of 2020, I was honored with being elected as Ashtabula County Sheriff,” Niemi said in the release.
“It was an opportunity, a responsibility, and a sense of duty that I didn’t take lightly. But that calling is not yet complete. I wish to continue dedicating my life’s purpose towards one main goal—to serve and protect our community to the unrelenting and highest ability of myself and this department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.