Sheriff investigating Ashtabula BOE member

ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi confirmed Tuesday that his office is investigating allegations of misconduct by an Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education member.
The board received an anonymous letter Nov. 15 from members of the community, accusing a board member of misconduct, allegedly occurring more than 30 years ago, according to school officials.
In December, the school board ordered an investigation, according to a news release received by the Star Beacon after inquiries were made about such a letter.
“We are looking into it,” Niemi said Tuesday. “It’s going to take a lot of legwork; it’s not going to happen overnight.”
Niemi refused to comment further, citing the pending investigation.
School board members responded with ‘no comment’ when contacted by the Star Beacon.
All parties have refused to name the board member who’s accused of the wrongdoing.
According to school officials, after the school board received the letter, the district’s administration contacted the sheriff’s office. The administration also initiated an investigation, according to the news release.
That investigation, which is being conducted by an independent professional investigator, is ongoing, according to the release.
The school board takes allegations of misconduct by district employees and officials seriously, and will take all actions deemed necessary to protect the interests of its students and the Ashtabula community, the news release said.
Niemi said he will release information when the investigation is complete.
