PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in which a cat’s tail was skinned and set on fire.
Sunday night, an Andover woman brought the calico cat to Missy Townsend at Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue in Plymouth Township.
“Oh my gosh! I was heartbroken when I saw the cat,” Townsend said. “I felt sick to my stomach.”
The woman told Townsend the cat also suffered a broken foot back in March.
“I said, ‘That’s a leg, not a foot,’” Townsend said. “Nothing was ever done for the cat and the leg healed backwards.”
The woman kept changing her story when Townsend questioned her about the cat’s condition, saying the cat was a stray, a feral and then she claimed it was the neighbor’s cat.
Townsend called the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy came out and made a report.
According to the sheriff’s report, the cat’s foot was deformed and the “tail was barely hanging on.”
The cat, named Miracle by Townsend, was in terrible shape and even though Townsend hoped for a turn-around, the vet said the cat wasn’t going to survive and had to be euthanized, she said.
“She was already going septic,” she said. “It’s a shame. It was a gorgeous calico cat, mostly white.”
Photographs taken of Miracle before she was euthanized are too graphic to print.
Deputies and Townsend believe the woman who brought the cat to the rescue knows more than she’s saying. Whoever did these things faces the possibility of a fine up to $2,500 and six to 12 months in prison. Causing serious physical harm to a pet is a fifth-degree felony.
“We want justice for Miracle,” Townsend said. “This is not acceptable.”
Townsend founded Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue, a 501c3, on Aug. 14, 2019. Since that time, she has helped horses, chickens, ducks and a myriad of cats at her farm.
“Our job is to take care of the animals and get them ready for their new ‘fur-ever’ homes,” she said. “[In addition to cats and dogs] we take farm animals.”
Donations are tax deductible and can be made on the rescue’s Facebook page or PayPal.
