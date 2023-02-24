I want to start off by apologizing to any of our neighbors who are missing an old shoe.
Watson, my daughter's Chihuahua-German Shepherd mix puppy, escaped the backyard and came back with a shoe.
Faithful readers will recall Watson and Dear Daughter came to visit last weekend to celebrate Dear Daughter's birthday.
Our house will never be the same.
Watson made an energetic entry, running round and round through our family room, through the kitchen, under the dining room table and back again.
The affectionate pup wagged his fluffy tail, jumped in the air, landed spread-eagle on the floor and wanted to be hugged over and over again.
When he tried to love up on Britney, my squirrel-crazy border collie, he got so enthralled with her beauty that he left a dog log on my family room floor. Thank goodness he missed the rug!
"He's just excited," Dear Daughter said.
I said, "He's a nut!"
Next thing I knew, Watson wanted to go outside and play. Dear Daughter was tasked with looking after him, but she was looking at her phone and ... well, Watson took off.
Oh no!
Somewhere between South Chestnut Street and West Satin Street, Watson grabbed an old shoe. He returned prancing and dancing, so proud of his prize.
When Dear Daughter scolded him, he jumped up on the couch and put his ears back, obviously sorry for his imprudent adventure.
Our cat, Bailey, who took years to tolerate Britney, did not like Watson one bit. She batted at him with her paw and scratched his nose. Then she went upstairs and slept on my bed away from all the commotion.
I wanted to do the same.
Later, when I tried to take a photo of Dear Daughter and Delightful Granddaughter, Watson photo bombed them.
He's a one-dog demolition team!
One moment he's sweet and cuddly, the next a furry tornado.
During the birthday party, a 60-something friend of mine stopped over to get a look at Watson. Like many faithful readers, she couldn't imagine what a Chihuahua-German Shepherd mix pooch would look like.
"He adorable," she said. "You should put him on TicTac!"
I laughed and laughed!
"You mean TikTok!" I said.
Embarrassed, she laughed and said, "Yes, TikTok."
I guess I'm not as old as I thought — even I knew it was called TikTok! (It's a video-sharing app that allows users to create and share short videos. Funny dog videos seem to be especially popular.)
As the weekend progressed, Watson settled down a little. No more accidents, thank goodness.
When bedtime came, I discovered Watson had gone into my room and stolen my pillow. He cried when I tried to take it back.
So, I slept on a extra pillow that was much too flat and Watson slept on my nice, fluffy pillow.
Two days later, as I waved good-bye to Dear Daughter and Watson I thought, "I'll miss the little guy ... maybe not!"
Shelley Terry fell off the diet wagon during Watson's visit. (Who can blame her?) Just one tiny scoop of ice cream turned into a pint! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
