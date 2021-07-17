Shelley Terry: 'Sisters, Sisters, there were never such devoted sisters'

First Delightful Granddaughter turned 20 last Saturday, and on Thursday, Sis celebrated her 60th birthday.
Yes, that’s right, my baby sister is 60.
Although I have trouble remembering where I put my glasses, phone or TV remote, I can vividly remember 60 years ago looking out my grandmother’s kitchen window watching for my parents to drive up with my new baby sister.
I was 4-and-a-half years old and so excited to have a playmate.
When they finally arrived, I ran out of the house to the car.
My mother held Sis, who was all wrapped up in a blanket. All I could really see was lots of black hair on her tiny head.
Mom brought her inside and placed her on Grandma’s red couch. I hovered over Sis, taking it all in. She was much smaller than I imagined!
Then, she started to cry.
Ah oh! I covered my ears. She didn’t seem in the mood to play.
When she got older, she would watch me play and tried to copy everything I did! If I did it, she wanted to do it. It was a bit annoying.
These days, we often talk and laugh about childhood memories. We get along very well and when we travel, we say, “We’re taking our comedy show on the road.”
Here are a few of my memories:
• Teaching Sis to ride a two-wheel bicycle.
• Deciding it’s time for Sis to shave her legs, and figuring it out how to do it without drawing blood.
• Cutting Sis’s bangs to the scalp during my stint as a hairdresser when I was 12.
• Crushing on Bobby Sherman (me) and Davey Jones (Sis).
• Dancing and singing to “I’m Not Your Stepping Stone,” by the Monkees. We used hair brushes as our microphones.
• Sis making fun of the way I dance, roller skate and any attempts at gymnastics.
• Discussing real -life crushes.
• Having so many inside jokes that we practically can read each other’s mind (still do).
• She asked me where babies come from and I told her the truth — a stork drops them through the roof of the maternity ward at the hospital and parents can go and get one.
• My understanding that being copied was a sincere form of flattery.
• Defending her when some kids on the school bus picked on her because I was the only one allowed to make fun of her.
• When she didn’t make the cut for cheerleading, I convinced her it was rigged!
• Bragging to her about my superior age: I could ride a bike, drive a car and graduate high school before her.
• Feeling relieved because we didn’t have to choose a friend to be our maid of honors since we have a sister to fill the role.
• Thinking of each other every time we hear the “Sisters” song by Rosemary Clooney in the movie, “White Christmas.”
These days, we playfully argue about who is going to die first and who will be throwing themselves on the other’s casket. We joke, but I hope it’s me because I love my sister too much to lose her.
Happy birthday to my favorite (and only) sibling.
Staff writer Shelley Terry posted this quote on her desk: “Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree,” by Anonymous.
