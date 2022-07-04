MONROE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are investigating a fire that engulfed a house and garage Friday at 6632 Bushnell Road.

The fire was reported at 11:48 a.m., near the Pennsylvania state line, Sheffield Township Fire Chief Claude Kobernik said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the single-story home and the garage was fully engulfed, he said.

A total of 10 fire departments, including two from Pennsylvania, responded to the call, he said.

Firefighters battled the blaze and thick smoke in 93-degree heat, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The occupants were not injured, but two firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion, Kobernik said.

Firefighters from all 10 departments worked the scene for several hours.

The house and garage were a total loss with estimated damages at $180,000, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but foul play does not seem to be a factor, fire officials said.

Firefighters remind residents to check their smoke alarms to be sure they’re in working order, and have a home escape plan in case of a house fire.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you