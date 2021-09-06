SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — A series of intense grass fires during the spring season led the Sheffield Fire Department to create a new rehab unit to assist firefighters in difficult circumstances.
The new unit was created after massive grass fires in hot weather caused two firefighters to be sent to the hospital, said Sheffield Fire Chief Claude Kobernik.
The air-conditioned unit will be available upon request for area departments, Kobernik said. He said several departments donated to the project.
Kobernik said the Ashtabula County Fire Chiefs Association also donated.
Firefighters from rural departments throughout the county had a devastating spring with high winds, warm temperatures and residents trying to burn debris on their property. The volunteers were often out for hours at a time.
Kobernik also applied for a grant to supply water for the firefighters when they battle blazes for long periods of time.
“I asked for the maximum amount,” Kobernik said of the request to the Anheuser-Busch and RL Lipton Distributing Company in Ashtabula.
Mordechai Giffin, general manager of RL Lipton Distributing, delivered 11,000 cans of water to the fire department on five pallets on Friday morning.
He said Anheuser-Busch updated their drinking water program in 2019 and teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council to donate more than one million cans of emergency drinking water to firefighters across the county.
Giffin said it is important to have volunteer fire departments fully hydrated while battling fires. He said the company’s work with emergency drinking water supplies goes back to 1906 while partnering with the American Red Cross.
Kobernik said the department will have water stocked in the rehab unit and will also provide other departments with water at fire and other emergency scenes.
