Sheffey sentenced for Geneva-on-the-Lake stabbing

JEFFERSON — Andre Sheffey will spend the next 11 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in a plea negotiation with prosecutors.
Sheffey, 31, faced a murder charge in the July 11, 2020, stabbing of Christoper Lee Nasca, 29, in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
At Tuesday’s virtual change of plea/sentencing hearing, Sheffey’s retained attorney, Michael Peterson, told County Common Pleas Court Judge Marianne Sezon that his client was under the influence of rage or passion and knowingly caused Nasca’s death.
“He attempted to get young girls to join him; Nasca got involved and [Sheffey] stabbed and killed Nasca,” Peterson said. “He knows he’s guilty. They were all drinking that night, a fight started and another fight started. He’s very, very remorseful. He’s never denied he did this ... if he had to do it again, he would absolutely not do it again.”
County Assistant Prosecutor Omar Siddiq said the state, the victim’s family and the defense agreed on an 11-year sentence.
Sezon asked Sheffey how all this came about.
“Chris Nasca ended up dying,” he said.
Siddiq said, that unfortunately, nothing will bring back the victim.
“It’s been very painful for the family of the victim,” he said.
Nasca’s father, Ritch Nasca, told Sheffey that he took his cherished son, his best friend, from him.
“I believe you stabbed him with intent to kill him,” he said. “But you have to look in the mirror every day and remember what you did.”
Nasca ended his words with, “I forgive you.”
The victim’s mother, Sherri O’Neal, spoke very emotionally, crying as she spoke.
“We had a son ... he was taken from me by your blood stained hands,” she said. “I will mourn the loss for the rest of my life. Andre Sheffey stole my son from me, and stole a father from his three children.”
Siddiq said this situation has caused a lot of heartbreak.
“We hope this plea offers some comfort knowing [Sheffey] has accepted responsibility for his actions,” he said.
Under the amended charges, Sezon ruled Sheffey will serve a minimum of 11 years behind bars to a maximum of 16-and-a-half years. She presumes he will be released after 11 years, she said, noting Sheffey will be given credit for 179 days served in jail. He will also be registered in the violent offender data base, she said.
Sheffey was held on a $500,000 cash surety bond following his arrest last July.
Police said the stabbing occurred early in the morning of July 11 after a fight near the Times Square Restaurant on the western end of the Strip. Sheffey was arrested July 14, and charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, according to court records. One count of murder and the felonious assault were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Nasca, of Rock Creek, died at University Hospital Trauma Center following the altercation at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
