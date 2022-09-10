ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP – Sheetz, a major restaurant, gas station and convenience store chain, has been named to this year’s Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune Magazine.
Ranking third nationally, Sheetz is the only convenience store to be named.
While Sheetz has been named to this list every year, this is Sheetz’s highest ranking ever, trailing only Wegmans Food Markets and Target.
“Being ranked third on this list, alongside highly respected companies that also prioritize a positive workplace environment, is a significant accomplishment for us and not something that we take lightly,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “For the last 70 years, our organization’s success has been driven by our people. Every day, we work to create a place where employees feel valued and appreciated – as the key to our success.”
In 2021, Sheetz announced more than $70 million in investments in store employee wages, as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees.
Sheetz also announced early last year that it had updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.
The company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.
Sheetz boasts more than 1,400 job openings available throughout its footprint with an average salesperson wage of $14.50. Individuals can visit jobs.sheetz.com to learn more about Sheetz’s current job openings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.