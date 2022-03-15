ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Sheetz will host a special hiring event Wednesday.
The fuel station and convenience store will take applications from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at its 2411 North Ridge East location.
“We have two part-time and two full-time positions open,” said Sasha Rennicker, manager. “We look forward to hiring local people.”
During the event, prospective employees can apply for employment in person, as well as learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers, she said.
Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, an employee stock ownership plan, quarterly bonuses and more, according to its website.
Hiring events will take place Wednesday at nearly all Sheetz stores in Ohio.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,000 employees, according to the website.
The company operates more than 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, according to the website.
The Ashtabula Township Sheetz store and fuel station opened more than 20 years ago at its current location.
