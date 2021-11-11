Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.