FREE MEAL TO VETERANS
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Sheetz is showing its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal today for Veterans Day.
Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink all day today at any of Sheetz’s 636 store locations, including the Sheetz at 2411 N. Ridge E., Ashtabula.
Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
STUFF THE TRUCK
Help Country Neighbor to “Stuff the Truck” and provide much-needed support for our community members in need.
Country Neighbor Program provides food to 24 food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens located through Ashtabula County.
The Ashtabula County NAACP will hold a drive-through Stuff-the-Truck event on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in collaboration with Country Neighbor. The collection will be held in the parking lot of the ACMC Health & Wellness Plaza, 2231 Lake Ave., Ashtabula.
Some suggestions for donations are peanut butter, canned soups or stews, canned or dried fruit, canned beans and shelf-stable powdered milk.
CAN THE CRUISER
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Area law enforcement agencies are gathering food for two local agencies during the “can the cruiser” day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Walmart, according to information released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, the Conneaut Police Department, the North Kingsville Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department are working togther to collect food to help residents of the Beatitude House and the Lighthouse Harvest Foundation, the press release states.
HOLIDAY TICKET AUCTION
Christ Episcopal Church will host its holiday ticket auction through the month of November. Tickets will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m.-noon and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Visit www.christchurchgeneva.org for more information and to view baskets.
Tickets will be drawn live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
