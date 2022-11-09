ASHTABULA — Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.
Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s locations.
Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. This offer only applies to the $9 wash option.
Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.
